Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Broad Powers Limit Accountability

Click to expand Image In this May 4, 2020 photo, men wearing protective face masks look out from a building where they are being held for violating a quarantine decreed by the government as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, in San Salvador, El Salvador.  © 2020 Salvador Melendez/AP Photo (Washington, DC) – The government of El Salvador’s decision to suspend public information requests, including for Covid-19 individual test results and quarantine conditions, is putting the health of Salvadorans at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. The decision strips the right of access…

© Human Rights Watch -


