Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Justice Elusive 10 Years On

Click to expand Image An ethnic Uzbek woman reacts as she stands at her house burnt down during clashes in the city of Osh, June 24, 2010. © 2010 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko. (Berlin) – Authorities in Kyrgyzstan have failed to take necessary, if difficult, steps toward ensuring justice and accountability for abuses committed during and after the outbreak of violence in southern Kyrgyzstan a decade ago, Human Rights Watch said today. Between June 10 and 14, 2010, ethnic violence raged in southern Kyrgyzstan. Over 400 people were killed and nearly two thousand homes were destroyed. But the…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lebanon: Huge Cost of Inaction in Trash Crisis
~ Systemic Inequities Increase Covid-19 Risk for Indigenous People in Canada
~ EU: Strengthen Rules on Surveillance Tech Exports
~ South Sudan: Soldiers Kill Civilians in Land Dispute
~ UN: Strengthen Humanitarian Aid for People with Disabilities
~ US: Reject #8CantWait Policing Program
~ Hong Kong: Rights Under Attack on Anniversary
~ Cameroon: Ensure Independent Probe of Reporter’s Death
~ El Salvador: Broad Powers Limit Accountability
~ ICC: Sudanese Fugitive in Custody
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter