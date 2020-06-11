Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Probes Over Doctors’ Covid-19 Comments

Click to expand Image A team of doctors puts on protective suits before they meet a patient with suspected COVID-19, Istanbul May 2020. ©2020 Yasin Akgu/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images ©2020 Yasin Akgu/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Istanbul) – Turkish authorities should immediately halt investigations into doctors running three professional medical associations in Turkey’s southeast and eastern regions, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should respect both freedom of expression and the important role of healthcare worker associations in informing the public and protecting…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lebanon: Huge Cost of Inaction in Trash Crisis
~ Systemic Inequities Increase Covid-19 Risk for Indigenous People in Canada
~ EU: Strengthen Rules on Surveillance Tech Exports
~ South Sudan: Soldiers Kill Civilians in Land Dispute
~ UN: Strengthen Humanitarian Aid for People with Disabilities
~ US: Reject #8CantWait Policing Program
~ Hong Kong: Rights Under Attack on Anniversary
~ Cameroon: Ensure Independent Probe of Reporter’s Death
~ El Salvador: Broad Powers Limit Accountability
~ ICC: Sudanese Fugitive in Custody
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter