Human Rights Observatory

Kuwaiti Transgender Woman’s Video Sparks Worldwide Solidarity

Click to expand Image The transgender pride flag.  © Wikimedia Commons As Maha al-Mutairi, a 39-year-old Kuwaiti transgender woman, made her way to a police station last Friday night, she decided to post a video. Maha had been summoned by authorities for “imitating women” – the fourth time she has faced this charge this year. The video she posted exposed how police had allegedly raped her and beat her senseless while she was detained in a male prison for seven months in 2019, for “imitating the opposite sex.” During her detention in a police cell over the weekend, Maha’s lawyer, Shaikha…

© Human Rights Watch -


