Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Prominent Activist Nabeel Rajab Freed from Prison

Click to expand Image  Nabeel Rajab is reunited with this family on June 9, 2020.  © 2020 Private (Beirut) – The release from prison of the prominent Bahraini human rights defender Nabeel Rajab on June 9, 2020 is a long-overdue but positive development, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities detained him in June 2016 and a court later sentenced him to five years in prison for peacefully expressing his opinions online. The authorities should drop the charges against Rajab and quash his unjust conviction. “We are overjoyed to see Nabeel Rajab reunited with his family, but he is…

© Human Rights Watch -


