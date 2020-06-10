Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Education Steering Committee: how to make the case for safeguarding investment in education

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ Rights experts condemn use of force against journalists covering US protests
~ Cameroon: Ensure Independent Probe of Reporter’s Death
~ Framework for School Reopening
~ Somalia: Curbing the spread of COVID-19
~ Webinar: Religions, health issues and management of the dead with Alkhairaat University
~ CHECKLIST: Domestic Measures to Implement the Anti - Personnel Mine Ban Convention
~ Sahel: Soldiers rampage through villages killing people under guise of anti-terror operations
~ Base policies on IHL and leave political controversies outside humanitarian concerns
~ Africa CDC and ICRC discuss COVID-19 prevention in places of detention
~ Spyware exports: RSF urges European Commission to step up efforts to protect journalists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter