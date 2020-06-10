Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sahel: Soldiers rampage through villages killing people under guise of anti-terror operations

Soldiers rampaging through villages in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have unlawfully killed or forcibly disappeared at least 199 people between February and April 2020, Amnesty International said in a new briefing published today. Some of the killings amount to extrajudicial executions and among the victims, are internally displaced persons.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Base policies on IHL and leave political controversies outside humanitarian concerns
~ Africa CDC and ICRC discuss COVID-19 prevention in places of detention
~ Spyware exports: RSF urges European Commission to step up efforts to protect journalists
~ Time for firm measures to protect reporters against police violence in France
~ Monthly Middle East and North Africa newsletter – June 2020: Our response to COVID-19
~ Sudan: Humanitarian aid flight brings medical and support staff to Khartoum
~ RSF appoints Rebecca Vincent as Director of International Campaigns
~ Climate Change an Emerging Threat to Pregnancy Health
~ Saudi Arabia: Release Yemeni Blogger
~ UK Failing Domestic Abuse Victims in Pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter