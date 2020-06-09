Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spyware exports: RSF urges European Commission to step up efforts to protect journalists

NewsAlors que les négociations sur la refonte du règlement sur les exportations des technologies de surveillance, interrompues par la crise sanitaire du Covid-19, reprennent ce mois-ci, Reporters sans frontières (RSF), au côté d’une coalition d’ONG, appelle la Commission européenne a revoir la nouvelle proposition de compromis afin de renforcer la protection des journalistes et de leurs sources.In an open letter to European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, RSF, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other human rights organizations warn against any further weakening of the Commission

© Reporters without borders -


