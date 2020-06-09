Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Time for firm measures to protect reporters against police violence in France

NewsAfter French President Emmanuel Macron asked his government for “clear proposals for improving police conduct”, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Interior Minister Christophe Castaner to finally take firm measures to protect journalists against police violence.The past few years have been marked by cases of serious police violence against journalists, which RSF has repeatedly raised with the government and taken to court.

