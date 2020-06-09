Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monthly Middle East and North Africa newsletter – June 2020: Our response to COVID-19

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Time for firm measures to protect reporters against police violence in France
~ Sudan: Humanitarian aid flight brings medical and support staff to Khartoum
~ RSF appoints Rebecca Vincent as Director of International Campaigns
~ Climate Change an Emerging Threat to Pregnancy Health
~ Saudi Arabia: Release Yemeni Blogger
~ UK Failing Domestic Abuse Victims in Pandemic
~ Mental Health Support Necessary During Covid-19 Pandemic
~ Africa: Covid-19 Exposes Healthcare Shortfalls
~ UN agencies empowering children and young people in the face of COVID-19
~ African Union: The ICRC’s response to COVID-19 in Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter