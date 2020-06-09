Tolerance.ca
RSF appoints Rebecca Vincent as Director of International Campaigns

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has appointed UK bureau director Rebecca Vincent as Director of International Campaigns - a new global position that will be based in London. After joining RSF in 2016 to open and run its UK bureau, Vincent will now be promoted to the new senior management role of Director of International Campaigns.

