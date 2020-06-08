Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: Release Yemeni Blogger

Click to expand Image Illustration of string sealing person’s lips. © 2020 Malte Mueller / Getty Images (Beirut) – Saudi authorities should immediately release a Yemeni blogger and human rights activist, Mohamad al-Bokari, who was arrested on April 8, 2020 after posting a video on social media, Human Rights Watch said today. His detention appears to be based on his call for equal rights. A source in contact with al-Bokari told Human Rights Watch that he is being held in al-Malaz prison in Riyadh, with no access to legal counsel. The media spokesman for the Riyadh police department, Shaker…

~ African Union: The ICRC’s response to COVID-19 in Africa
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns Kabul attack on media crew that claimed the lives of Mir Wahed Shah and Shafiq Amiri
~ UNESCO Director-General denounces murder of media owner Jorge Armenta Ávalos in Mexico
~ Djibouti arrests two journalists, one of them RSF’s correspondent
~ Ethiopia: ICRC, ERCS provide livelihood support for 25,500 returnees
~ Instead of combatting Covid-19, Algeria’s authorities crack down on journalists
~ Nepalese journalists threatened, attacked and censored over Covid-19 coverage
~ Reckless Use of US Helicopters to Intimidate Protesters
~ Venezuela: Deal to Distribute Aid through UN
~ Iran: Free Students Long in Solitary
