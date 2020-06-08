Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Failing Domestic Abuse Victims in Pandemic

Click to expand Image © 2020 Alberto Pezzali via AP (London) – The government of the United Kingdom is stalling on establishing a robust legal framework to address violence against women and girls even as reported domestic abuse spikes during the pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today.   Insufficient measures to ensure critical support and services for survivors of violence – especially those least likely to get help – before and during the Covid-19 pandemic have left organizations that help some of the most vulnerable women scrambling to meet needs. “The pandemic has exposed longstanding…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ African Union: The ICRC’s response to COVID-19 in Africa
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns Kabul attack on media crew that claimed the lives of Mir Wahed Shah and Shafiq Amiri
~ UNESCO Director-General denounces murder of media owner Jorge Armenta Ávalos in Mexico
~ Djibouti arrests two journalists, one of them RSF’s correspondent
~ Ethiopia: ICRC, ERCS provide livelihood support for 25,500 returnees
~ Instead of combatting Covid-19, Algeria’s authorities crack down on journalists
~ Nepalese journalists threatened, attacked and censored over Covid-19 coverage
~ Reckless Use of US Helicopters to Intimidate Protesters
~ Venezuela: Deal to Distribute Aid through UN
~ Iran: Free Students Long in Solitary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter