Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental Health Support Necessary During Covid-19 Pandemic

Click to expand Image A man walks past a street art mural by the artist ADW in County Laois, Ireland, May 30, 2020. Entitled "Is it Still raining? I hadn't noticed", the work deals with the issue of mental health during the Covid-19 lockdown. © 2020 Press Association via AP Images One widespread consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic that we cannot afford to neglect is its toll on mental health. “The long-term social-emotional impact of this pandemic worries me as a parent and educator,” a respondent wrote in an ongoing Human Rights Watch survey on the pandemic’s impact on caregivers and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ African Union: The ICRC’s response to COVID-19 in Africa
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns Kabul attack on media crew that claimed the lives of Mir Wahed Shah and Shafiq Amiri
~ UNESCO Director-General denounces murder of media owner Jorge Armenta Ávalos in Mexico
~ Djibouti arrests two journalists, one of them RSF’s correspondent
~ Ethiopia: ICRC, ERCS provide livelihood support for 25,500 returnees
~ Instead of combatting Covid-19, Algeria’s authorities crack down on journalists
~ Nepalese journalists threatened, attacked and censored over Covid-19 coverage
~ Reckless Use of US Helicopters to Intimidate Protesters
~ Venezuela: Deal to Distribute Aid through UN
~ Iran: Free Students Long in Solitary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter