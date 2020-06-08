Tolerance.ca
Africa: Covid-19 Exposes Healthcare Shortfalls

Click to expand Image Healthcare workers treating Covid-19 patients in Tanzania wear personal protective equipment used to protect against the transmission of the disease. The spread of Covid-19 has revealed the harmful impacts of insufficient healthcare investment by African governments, including inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.  © Private 2020 (Nairobi) – The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed gaps in health services that require urgent attention in many African countries, Human Rights Watch said today.   African governments should urgently address…

© Human Rights Watch -


