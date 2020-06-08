Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

African Union: The ICRC’s response to COVID-19 in Africa

© International Committee of the Red Cross -


~ UNESCO Director-General condemns Kabul attack on media crew that claimed the lives of Mir Wahed Shah and Shafiq Amiri
~ UNESCO Director-General denounces murder of media owner Jorge Armenta Ávalos in Mexico
~ Djibouti arrests two journalists, one of them RSF’s correspondent
~ Ethiopia: ICRC, ERCS provide livelihood support for 25,500 returnees
~ Instead of combatting Covid-19, Algeria’s authorities crack down on journalists
~ Nepalese journalists threatened, attacked and censored over Covid-19 coverage
~ Reckless Use of US Helicopters to Intimidate Protesters
~ Venezuela: Deal to Distribute Aid through UN
~ Iran: Free Students Long in Solitary
~ Cameroon’s bogus account of journalist’s death is “obscene,” RSF says
