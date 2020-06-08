Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Instead of combatting Covid-19, Algeria’s authorities crack down on journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) deplores the fact that, instead of combatting the spread of Covid-19 in what is North Africa worst hit country, the Algerian authorities are exploiting the pandemic to harass independent journalists and media and to gag press freedom. Judicial proceedings, imprisonment, draconian laws, website blocking and cyber-harassment have all been used to step up pressure on the last independent journalists and media outlets in Algeria, wh

© Reporters without borders -


