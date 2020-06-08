Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepalese journalists threatened, attacked and censored over Covid-19 coverage

NewsAfter at least 10 journalists have been threatened in connection with their coronavirus reporting in Nepal since late March, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reminds the country’s authorities that they have a constitutional obligation to guarantee total press freedom.One of the latest victims of the disturbing surge in death threats against journalists is Radio Janakpur manager Shital Sah, who was threatened after his programme “

