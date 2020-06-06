Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reckless Use of US Helicopters to Intimidate Protesters

Click to expand Image A US military UH-72A “Lakota” hovers low over protesters on June 1, 2020 in Washington, DC, battering them with its rotor wash and sending debris flying. © 2020 Sam Ward Police and other law enforcement officers have responded to largely peaceful protests across the United States with, in many cases, excessive force and other abusive tactics. This week they threatened demonstrators with military helicopters. On June 1 at around 10 p.m. in Washington, DC, a UH-72A “Lakota” helicopter from the District of Columbia National Guard bearing a Red Cross emblem and at least…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cameroon’s bogus account of journalist’s death is “obscene,” RSF says
~ Mexico: Families Abuse, Neglect People with Disabilities
~ Philippines: New Anti-Terrorism Act Endangers Rights
~ US: Stop Using Untrained, Abusive Agencies at Protests
~ Cambodia: Thai Activist Abducted in Phnom Penh
~ Thai Army Whistleblower Faces Court Martial
~ US: Egypt’s Ex-Prime Minister Sued for Alleged Torture
~ Renewed Attacks on Aid Workers in Cameroon
~ US: Suspend Deportations During Pandemic
~ Kyrgyzstan: Rights Defender Under House Arrest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter