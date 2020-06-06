Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Deal to Distribute Aid through UN

Click to expand Image People wearing face masks walk past a mural depicting Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on April 17, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.  © 2020 Federico Parra / AFP (Washington, D.C.) – An agreement between Venezuelan authorities and the opposition to allow millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to be delivered to Venezuela apolitically through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is an important step forward, Human Rights Watch said today. Venezuela’s Health Minister, Carlos Alvarado and the National Assembly’s health advisor,…

© Human Rights Watch -


