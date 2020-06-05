Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF and 13 other groups call on US governors and mayors to ensure safety of journalists; investigate First Amendment violations during protests

NewsThe following statement to governors and mayors across the United States was signed by 14 press freedom, journalism, and human rights organizations, including: Reporters Without Borders, PEN America, Freedom House, Society of Professional Journalists, International Women’s Media Foundation, the National Press Club, NPC Journalism Institute, the National Association of Black Journalists, the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, the Native American Journalists Association, Radio Television Digital News Association, National Press Photographers Association, Free Press, and Military Reporters and…

© Reporters without borders -


