Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: New Anti-Terrorism Act Endangers Rights

Click to expand Image A protester carries a sign at a rally against the draft Anti-Terrorism Act in Quezon City, Philippines, June 4, 2020. © 2020 Lisa Marie David/NurPhoto via AP (Manila) – The Philippines government is on the verge of enacting a counterterrorism law that will eliminate critical legal protections and permit government overreach against groups and individuals labeled terrorists, Human Rights Watch said today. The draft Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 passed both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to quickly sign the bill…

© Human Rights Watch


