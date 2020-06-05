Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Stop Using Untrained, Abusive Agencies at Protests

Click to expand Image U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers conduct a targeted enforcement operation in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. on February 9, 2017.  © 2017 Reuters (Washington, DC) – The United States federal government should immediately stop deploying federal agents without relevant training or those from abusive agencies to protests across the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The protests have focused on deadly police violence against Black people and structural racism in the United States. On June 2, 2020, the US government deployed officers from nearly a…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns murder of journalist Zulfiqar Ali Mandrani in Pakistan
~ Cambodia: Investigate whereabouts of missing Thai dissident
~ Peru: Women unite against toxic metals pollution
~ ‘I want us all to live in harmony’: The Indigenous Mother fighting for her river.
~ ‘We Awajún women are warriors’: The indigenous leader of an Amazon region confronting pollution
~ ‘We women suffer the health problems first-hand’: The human rights defenders of Espinar
~ Wildlife: Thriving in the concrete jungle
~ India must follow Supreme Court orders to protect 100 million migrant workers: UN rights experts
~ Дикая природа в каменных джунглях
~ Brazil: ICRC supports efforts to protect and respect COVID-19 victims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter