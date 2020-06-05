Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Thai Activist Abducted in Phnom Penh

Click to expand Image Wanchalearm Satsaksit, a prominent Thai pro-democracy activist living in exile in Cambodia, was abducted in Phnom Penh on June 4, 2020. © 2020 Private (Bangkok) – Cambodian authorities should urgently investigate the abduction of Wanchalearm Satsaksit, a prominent Thai pro-democracy activist living in exile in Phnom Penh, and publicly reveal their findings, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch expressed deep concern for Wanchalearm’s safety. “The abduction of a prominent Thai political activist on the streets of Phnom Penh demands an immediate response…

© Human Rights Watch -


