Human Rights Observatory

Thai Army Whistleblower Faces Court Martial

Click to expand Image Thailand Army Chief General Apirat Kongsompong speaks during a press briefing in Bangkok, Thailand, February 11, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe Thailand’s army chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong has promised repeatedly to crack down on abuse, corruption, and exploitation in the military’s ranks. To make good on that pledge, a 24-hour hotline with the slogan “Everything is secret, everything reaches the army chief” was set up. But the army chief is apparently reneging on his pledge to protect whistleblowers, as soldiers who speak out against wrongdoing have faced…

© Human Rights Watch -


