Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renewed Attacks on Aid Workers in Cameroon

Armed separatists kidnapped Paul (not his real name), a humanitarian worker, in Cameroon’s English-speaking North-West region on Saturday. They accused him of being a spy, tied him up to a tree, and savagely beat him before releasing him on Sunday. Click to expand Image A Cameroonian aid worker conducting Covid-19 awareness campaign in the South-West region, May 15, 2020 ©UnitedNationsCameroon That same day, separatists also abducted seven staff of the Cameroon Baptist Convention Health Services, a faith-based nonprofit in Bambui, North-West region. They were released two days…

© Human Rights Watch -


More
