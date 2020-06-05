Tolerance.ca
US: Suspend Deportations During Pandemic

Click to expand Image An ICE detainee rests his hands on the window of his cell in the segregation wing at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc, in Adelanto, California, on April 13, 2017. © 2017 Lucy Nicholson/Reuters (Washington, DC) – The United States government should immediately impose a moratorium on deportations during the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid contributing to the global spread of the virus, Human Rights Watch said today. The United States has the highest known number of Covid-19 cases in the world and the largest numbers of migrants…

