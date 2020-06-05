Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Rights Defender Under House Arrest

Click to expand Image Kamil Ruziev stands in the hospital where he is getting treatment for high blood pressure after two days in the custody of the Kyrgyz national security services. © 2020 Private (Berlin) – Kyrgyz security services detained a well-known rights defender on dubious grounds on May 29, 2020, and on May 31, a court ordered him placed under house arrest, Human Rights Watch said today. Kyrgyz authorities should lift the two-month home arrest order imposed on Kamil Ruziev, the activist, drop all bogus charges against him, and investigate allegations that Kyrgyz security services…

