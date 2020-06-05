Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘I want us all to live in harmony’: The Indigenous Mother fighting for her river.

Flor de Maria Paraná was losing hope. The pollution of the Marañón River had irrevocably changed life in Cuninico, her community in the Peruvian Amazon. So she took a half-litre soda bottle and filled it with water contaminated with oil and took it to a hearing before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in Chile.

© Amnesty International


