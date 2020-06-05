Tolerance.ca
‘We women suffer the health problems first-hand’: The human rights defenders of Espinar

Much has been said in Peru about the toxic metal pollution endured by the people of Espinar, a province in the Andean region of Cusco. However, little is known about the women who have fought and continue to fight for their right to health and that of their children.

~ India must follow Supreme Court orders to protect 100 million migrant workers: UN rights experts
~ Дикая природа в каменных джунглях
~ Brazil: ICRC supports efforts to protect and respect COVID-19 victims
~ Afghan journalists fall victim to both bombings and Covid-19
~ Turkey: Joint letter condemning withholding of state advertising
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns murder of video journalist Nabil Hassan Al-Quaiti in Yemen
~ Tajik reporter’s assailants get nothing more than fines
~ Making police unidentifiable in the media, the proposed French bill would seriously restrict press freedom
~ Myanmar: Helping Detainees Reach Home Safely
~ Philippines drug campaign directive seen as ‘permission to kill’: UN rights office
