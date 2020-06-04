Tolerance.ca
Turkey: Joint letter condemning withholding of state advertising

NewsTwenty organizations including RSF and the International Press Institute have written to Turkey’s Public Advertising Agency to condemn the practice of withholding state advertising to put pressure on newspapers that criticize the government. Thirty-nine papers were denied state advertising on a combined total of 315 days during the first five months of 2020.Read the joint letter to Turkey’s Public Advertising Agency here. SIGNATORIES

