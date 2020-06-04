Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making police unidentifiable in the media, the proposed French bill would seriously restrict press freedom

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges France’s National Assembly neither to put on the agenda, nor to examine a new bill that would require the media to “make security forces unidentifiable” in any photo or video they publish or broadcast. The proposed law would make it very hard for journalists to cover many public events, which often involve a police presence, and would restrict the information about police behaviour available to the public.Submitted on 26 May by Éric Ciotti and other members of the centre-right “The Republicans” party (LR), the bil

