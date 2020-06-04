Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: UN report shows urgent need for international investigation

The UN human rights council must launch an international investigation into drug killings in the Philippines, Amnesty said today.

