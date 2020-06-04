Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 Educational Disruption and Response: Radio Paathshala for students in Nepal’s Bagmati province

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ Turkey: Free Rights Defender Following European Court Ruling
~ Caregivers Overwhelmed by Increased Demands Under Pandemic
~ Sudan: Justice for June 3 Crackdown Delayed
~ Malawi: Ensure Free, Fair, Safe Elections
~ Libya: Landmines Left After Armed Group Withdraws
~ For UK, Tackling Racial Injustice Should Begin at Home
~ US must address deep-seated grievances to move beyond history of racism and violence
~ US must address deep-seated grievances to move beyond ‘tragic history' of racism and violence
~ Latin America: Towards a new social pact
~ Asian countries urged to honour right to freedom of expression, over pandemic fear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter