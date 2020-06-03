Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Open letter to Bangladeshi premier on Covid-19 press freedom violations

NewsFive Bangladeshi and international organizations that defend the freedom to inform have written to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asking her to take concrete action to guarantee journalistic freedom in the face of an alarming surge in physical and judicial attacks on reporters and cartoonists in connection with the Covid-19 crisis. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Latin America: Towards a new social pact
~ Asian countries urged to honour right to freedom of expression, over pandemic fear
~ Uniting for a people's vaccine against Covid-19
~ Restoring family links code of conduct on data protection
~ ICRC: Protect livelihoods during COVID-19 or risk a boom in aid-dependency
~ "Leaving Colombia got harder each time I did it."
~ Domestic Measures to Implement the Convention on Cluster Munitions
~ Central African Republic: Five years later, more efforts to be done to get special criminal court fully operational
~ South Asia: Amnesty International launches Human Rights Clubs Programmes
~ Cambodia: Proposed criminal justice reforms should go further
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter