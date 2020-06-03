Tolerance.ca
Turkey: Free Rights Defender Following European Court Ruling

Click to expand Image Osman Kavala © 2017 Anadolu Kültür (Strasbourg) – The Council of Europe Committee of Ministers should issue a decision at its June 4, 2020 meeting directing Turkey to release human rights defender Osman Kavala and drop all charges against him, Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists, and the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project said today. The three groups have submitted a detailed submission to the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, which oversees enforcement of European Court of Human Rights judgments. The groups outlined…

