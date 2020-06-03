Tolerance.ca
Caregivers Overwhelmed by Increased Demands Under Pandemic

Click to expand Image A schoolgirl taking online classes with her mother at home in Nonthaburi, Thailand, May 2020. © 2020 Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via AP The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the time many people, particularly women, spend caring for others. In an ongoing global Human Rights Watch survey, most respondents said the pandemic affected how much time they spend doing unpaid housework and/or caring for others. Respondents to our nonrepresentative survey, on average, said they went from more than four hours a day spent on caregiving to over seven hours, an increase…

© Human Rights Watch -


