Sudan: Justice for June 3 Crackdown Delayed

Click to expand Image Smoke rises behind barricades laid by protesters in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. © 2019 Mohammed Najib via AP   (Nairobi) – Sudan’s transitional government has yet to deliver justice to victims and families a year after more than 120 people were killed and hundreds injured and abused in a violent attack on protesters in Khartoum, Human Rights Watch said today. The government’s investigation committee is to deliver its findings to the attorney general in coming weeks. The authorities should guarantee they will be made public and that prosecutors…

© Human Rights Watch -


