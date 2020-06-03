Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi: Ensure Free, Fair, Safe Elections

Click to expand Image Opposition Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera addresses supporters after a court annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika a winner, in Lilongwe, Malawi, February 4, 2020. © REUTERS/Eldson Chagara (Johannesburg) – Malawi authorities should ensure a free and fair, as well as safe, vote during upcoming presidential rerun elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On May 8, 2020, the country’s Supreme Court upheld the Constitutional Court’s February order nullifying President Peter Mutharika’s narrow victory in the May 2019 elections,…

~ Latin America: Towards a new social pact
~ Asian countries urged to honour right to freedom of expression, over pandemic fear
~ Open letter to Bangladeshi premier on Covid-19 press freedom violations
~ Uniting for a people's vaccine against Covid-19
~ Restoring family links code of conduct on data protection
~ ICRC: Protect livelihoods during COVID-19 or risk a boom in aid-dependency
~ "Leaving Colombia got harder each time I did it."
~ Domestic Measures to Implement the Convention on Cluster Munitions
~ Central African Republic: Five years later, more efforts to be done to get special criminal court fully operational
~ South Asia: Amnesty International launches Human Rights Clubs Programmes
