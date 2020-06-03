Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Landmines Left After Armed Group Withdraws

(Washington, DC) – An armed group and affiliates fighting for control of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, appear to have used antipersonnel landmines and booby traps there in late May 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. “Any use of internationally banned landmines is unconscionable,” said Steve Goose, arms division director at Human Rights Watch and chair of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, the Nobel Peace Co-Laureate. “Those fighting in Tripoli should halt using landmines and start clearing them to avoid further harm to life and limb.” Fighters affiliated with the Libyan Arab Armed Forces…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Latin America: Towards a new social pact
~ Asian countries urged to honour right to freedom of expression, over pandemic fear
~ Open letter to Bangladeshi premier on Covid-19 press freedom violations
~ Uniting for a people's vaccine against Covid-19
~ Restoring family links code of conduct on data protection
~ ICRC: Protect livelihoods during COVID-19 or risk a boom in aid-dependency
~ "Leaving Colombia got harder each time I did it."
~ Domestic Measures to Implement the Convention on Cluster Munitions
~ Central African Republic: Five years later, more efforts to be done to get special criminal court fully operational
~ South Asia: Amnesty International launches Human Rights Clubs Programmes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter