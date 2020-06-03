Tolerance.ca
For UK, Tackling Racial Injustice Should Begin at Home

Click to expand Image Campaigners hold placards as they take part during the Justice for Grenfell Solidarity rally on June 15, 2019 against the lack of action by the Government following the Grenfell Tower fire, which took the lives of 72 people.  © 2019 Dinendra Haria / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Images The killing of George Floyd and the ensuing police violence against protesters across the United States have drawn widespread condemnation in the United Kingdom. But showing real solidarity requires reflection on the UK’s own record of racism and injustice, while charting the steps needed…

