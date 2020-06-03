Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: AFP contributor gunned down outside home in Aden

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled to learn that Yemeni journalist Nabil Hasan Al-Qaiti, an Agence France-Presse contributor also known as Nabil Hasan, was murdered by unidentified gunmen today outside his home in Dar Sad, a suburb of the southern city of Aden.Hasan’s death is the latest cruel blow to media workers in war-torn and divided Yemen, where four journalists are currently under sentence of death in Sanaa, the Houthi rebel-controlled capital.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ ICRC: Protect livelihoods during COVID-19 or risk a boom in aid-dependency
~ "Leaving Colombia got harder each time I did it."
~ Domestic Measures to Implement the Convention on Cluster Munitions
~ Central African Republic: Five years later, more efforts to be done to get special criminal court fully operational
~ South Asia: Amnesty International launches Human Rights Clubs Programmes
~ Cambodia: Proposed criminal justice reforms should go further
~ Ensure Justice for Migrant Workers Sent Home
~ US: Address Structural Racism Underlying Protests
~ Protect Civilians from Explosive Weapons
~ US: Investigate ‘Remain in Mexico’ Program
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter