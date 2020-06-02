Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US – RSF joins 114 press freedom groups asking MN officials to prevent further journalist arrests or attacks

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) today joined Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, PEN America, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and others to call on Minnesota state and city officials to take immediate, concrete steps to prevent further arrests of or attacks on clearly identifiable journalists. The letter reaffirms that the right to report on police activities is clearly established and officers have no immunity when they directly target reporters covering protests.

