Human Rights Observatory

Ensure Justice for Migrant Workers Sent Home

Click to expand Image Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium which will be build for the upcoming 2022 Fifa soccer World Cup during a stadium tour in Doha, Qatar, December 20, 2019.  © 2019 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (Beirut) – Countries around the world that send and receive migrant workers should enact a justice mechanism through which hastily repatriated workers can seek redress for human rights and labor violations, Human Rights Watch said today in endorsing a joint letter by a coalition of migrants rights and labor organizations. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely…

© Human Rights Watch -


