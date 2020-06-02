Tolerance.ca
US: Address Structural Racism Underlying Protests

Click to expand Image Demonstrators gather at the Minnesota governor's mansion Monday, June 1, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.  © (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Washington, DC) – United States authorities should take bold steps to address the structural racism driving mass protests across the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The national, state, and local governments should enact and enforce meaningful police accountability measures, drastically reduce unnecessary…

© Human Rights Watch -


