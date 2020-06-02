Tolerance.ca
Yemen: AFP photographer gunned down outside home in Aden

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled to learn that Yemeni journalist Nabil Hasan Al-Qaiti, an Agence France-Presse photographer also known as Nabil Hasan, was murdered by unidentified gunmen today outside his home in Dar Sad, a suburb of the southern city of Aden.Hasan’s death is the latest cruel blow to media workers in war-torn and divided Yemen, where four journalists are currently under sentence of death in Sanaa, the Houthi rebel-controlled capital.

