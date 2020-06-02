Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Authorities must protect women who engage in sex work from the impact of COVID-19

Today, on International Sex Workers’ Day, Amnesty International and the Network of Women Sex Workers from Latin America and the Caribbean (RedTraSex) call on states in the Americas to take immediate measures to guarantee the rights of women who engage in sex work in the context of COVID-19. In particular, they must guarantee access to adequate health services without discrimination, access to social security and protection from human rights violations, such as torture, which in this case is gender-based, committed by the security forces in the context of states of emergency.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Protecting biodiversity on World Environment Day
~ Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean - World Oceans Day 2020
~ Address ‘appalling impact’ of COVID-19 on minorities, UN rights chief urges
~ Monthly Middle East and North Africa Newsletter – May 2020: Our Response to COVID-19
~ High-level pledging conference for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen
~ COVID-19: Fighting conflict and coronavirus in Nigeria's Borno
~ Limits on Autonomy in Weapon Systems
~ Mongolia: RSF calls for media reform to tackle corruption
~ More than three decades after Tiananmen, China remains press freedom’s number one enemy
~ Burundi: Intimidation, Arrests During Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter