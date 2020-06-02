Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protect Civilians from Explosive Weapons

Click to expand Image A man looks at damaged buildings after deadly airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 7, 2018.  © 2018 Hani Mohammed/AP Photo (Washington, DC) – Countries should heed the United Nations secretary-general’s call for a new political declaration to protect civilians from the bombing and shelling of cities and towns, Human Rights Watch said today, releasing a report on the subject with Harvard Law School’s International Human Rights Clinic. The 11-page document addresses the importance of a political commitment and elaborates on what it should contain. The use of explosive…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Monthly Middle East and North Africa Newsletter – May 2020: Our Response to COVID-19
~ High-level pledging conference for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen
~ COVID-19: Fighting conflict and coronavirus in Nigeria's Borno
~ Limits on Autonomy in Weapon Systems
~ Mongolia: RSF calls for media reform to tackle corruption
~ More than three decades after Tiananmen, China remains press freedom’s number one enemy
~ Burundi: Intimidation, Arrests During Elections
~ People with Disabilities Needed in Fight Against Climate Change
~ US: Trump Attacks Social Media Platforms
~ Rights Language in Algeria’s Draft Constitution No Comfort to Jailed Journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter