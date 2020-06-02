Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Ensure Justice for Caste-Based Killings

Click to expand Image Nepalese activists of the Dalit community, also known as the untouchables, shout slogans during a protest near the Nepalese Constituent Assembly Hall in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. © 2015 AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha (New York) – Two recent incidents in which six people were killed show the Nepali government has systematically failed to confront entrenched caste – or descent – based discrimination against Dalits, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should ensure prompt and rigorous investigations by the police, free from political interference.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COVID-19: Fighting conflict and coronavirus in Nigeria's Borno
~ Limits on Autonomy in Weapon Systems
~ Mongolia: RSF calls for media reform to tackle corruption
~ More than three decades after Tiananmen, China remains press freedom’s number one enemy
~ Burundi: Intimidation, Arrests During Elections
~ People with Disabilities Needed in Fight Against Climate Change
~ US: Trump Attacks Social Media Platforms
~ Rights Language in Algeria’s Draft Constitution No Comfort to Jailed Journalist
~ US: Senate Should Reject EARN IT Act
~ Boys’ Drawings Expose Greece’s Broken Detention System
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter