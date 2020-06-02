Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Authorities in Nigeria Should Ensure #JusticeForUwa

Click to expand Image Nigerians gather to protest sexual assault and violence against women and girls on June 1, 2020.  © Twitter: @miz_philz On May 28, Vera Uwaila Omosuwa, a 22- year old microbiology student at the University of Benin, Edo State was raped and brutally assaulted after she went to study in a church, according to reports received by the National Human Rights Commission.  She died two days later. The incident sparked public outcry and demands for #JusticeForUwa have spread across Nigeria. The Police Chief has said  perpetrators will be held accountable. But even while this…

© Human Rights Watch


